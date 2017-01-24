Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes Hodnett Cooper Real Estate

St. Simons Island, Ga.-based Hodnett Cooper Real Estate will join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices this spring, the HSF Affiliates, LLC-operated company recently announced. The firm, led by broker/owner Pat Hodnett Cooper, will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate. Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals, Inc. will not join the franchise.

“Aligning our real estate brokerage with one of the world’s most trusted and respected corporations—Berkshire Hathaway Inc.—is good company to keep,” says Hodnett Cooper. “The name will resonate well with clients in all market segments and with real estate professionals in our area; we’re proud to represent this terrific brand and look forward to growing with the very best.”

“Pat is a well-respected leader throughout the St. Simons Island and Golden Isles marketplace,” says Gino Blefari, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome them to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices family.”

With the transition, Hodnett Cooper Real Estate agents will gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a powerful tool suite focusing on lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution, and more. Beyond technology, the brand provides national and international marketing support, listing syndication to consumer search sites in 35 countries, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection for high-end and resort listings.

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.



