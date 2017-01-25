Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties Appoints Leader of Massachusetts Expansion

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties has appointed PJ Louis as vice president, director of Business Development to lead its expansion into Massachusetts, the company recently announced. Louis has over 20 years of residential, commercial and property management experience.

“We are thrilled that PJ has joined our ever-expanding team,” says Candace Adams, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, Westchester and New York Properties. “He will greatly contribute to our growth in the Massachusetts marketplace.”

“The vision for the growth of the company is exciting and something I am proud to be a part of,” says Louis. “The opportunity, combined with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ core beliefs, made this role exceptional.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com.

