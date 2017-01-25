Great Spaces: Jane Fonda’s Hollywood Home Hits Market

Jane Fonda’s Hollywood home landed on the market this past week for just shy of $13 million. The two-time Oscar winner also posted a video explaining what the estate means to her and why she loves it (featured below).

The home spans 7,100 square feet on a 36,000-square-foot lot in the coveted Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills. The two-story space features glass walls with epic canyon and ocean views.

The spacious home has an open floor plan, a pristine pool, home gym, entertainment room with a bar, bathrooms larger than most city apartments, and a bedroom suite with one of those fancy-looking yet awkward living rooms for when you need to entertain guests in your boudoir.

But don’t let the luxury fool you. The estate is super eco-friendly, with photovoltaic electric panels, a solar-heated pool, thermal glass double-glazed UV windows with motorized shades, and bamboo floors.

“The house inspires me to be comfortable and to have a good time. It’s a great house for parties. We had my 75th birthday party here,” Fonda explains.

Watch Fonda talk about her beloved gem of a home, and peruse some gorgeous photos, below.

Listed for: $12.995 million

Listed by: Jade Mills and Valerie Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Previews International

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.

This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. Visit the blog daily for housing and real estate tips and trends. Like Housecall on Facebook and follow @HousecallBlog on Twitter.