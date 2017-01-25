Great Spaces: Jane Fonda’s Hollywood Home Hits Market

X
                        RISMedia's ACE
Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
{ "homeurl": "http://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 0, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "http://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 0, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "200px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 10 } }

Great Spaces: Jane Fonda’s Hollywood Home Hits Market

By Zoe Eisenberg

Great Spaces: Jane Fonda’s Hollywood Home Hits Market

Jane Fonda’s Hollywood home landed on the market this past week for just shy of $13 million. The two-time Oscar winner also posted a video explaining what the estate means to her and why she loves it (featured below).

The home spans 7,100 square feet on a 36,000-square-foot lot in the coveted Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills. The two-story space features glass walls with epic canyon and ocean views.

The spacious home has an open floor plan, a pristine pool, home gym, entertainment room with a bar, bathrooms larger than most city apartments, and a bedroom suite with one of those fancy-looking yet awkward living rooms for when you need to entertain guests in your boudoir.

But don’t let the luxury fool you. The estate is super eco-friendly, with photovoltaic electric panels, a solar-heated pool, thermal glass double-glazed UV windows with motorized shades, and bamboo floors.

“The house inspires me to be comfortable and to have a good time. It’s a great house for parties. We had my 75th birthday party here,” Fonda explains.

Watch Fonda talk about her beloved gem of a home, and peruse some gorgeous photos, below.

Listed for: $12.995 million
Listed by: Jade Mills and Valerie Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Previews International

Jane_Fonda_Home_1-3

Jane_Fonda_Home_4-6

Jane_Fonda_Home_7-9

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.

This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. Visit the blog daily for housing and real estate tips and trends. Like Housecall on Facebook and follow @HousecallBlog on Twitter.