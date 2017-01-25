On the Green? Golf Courses Tee Up Home Value

On the green? Golf courses tee up home value by as much as 12 percent, according to a recently released study by Florida Atlantic University (FAU).

“Preliminary results from statistical pricing models suggest that properties receive a pricing boost,” says Ken Johnson, a real estate economist and professor in FAU’s College of Business. “Thus, there is strong evidence to conclude that golf courses remain a positive draw to potential property owners.”

The study, which analyzed data from 10,000 transactions in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties in Florida in 2015, presents evidence that homes in proximity to golf courses garner higher offers from homebuyers, boosting value from 8-12 percent.

Source: Florida Atlantic University College of Business (FAU)

