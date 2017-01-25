Window to the Law: Learn About New HUD Guidance

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily e-News.



In this edition of the National Association of REALTORS® Window to the Law, NAR Senior Counsel Lesley Walker discusses new guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and how to avoid violating the federal Fair Housing Act when considering an individual’s criminal history or limited English proficiency.

To view the slide presentation of this video, click here.



