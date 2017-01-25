Zillow Group Adds Precision Targeting to Boost Advertising Program

Zillow Group has added Precision Targeting to its Boost advertising program for multifamily marketers on HotPads, Trulia and Zillow, the company recently announced. The addition of Precision Targeting expands the program’s reach to Facebook.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce this technology to our growing audience of multifamily partners,” says Greg Schwartz, Zillow Group chief business officer. “We have already seen fantastic results from these ads on Facebook. Thanks to Precision Targeting, we know who is ready to sign a lease, and we help draw them back to our partners’ properties via a channel they are already using. It’s a simple way to expand the reach of advertising with very little effort.”

Boost with Precision Targeting is available on desktop and mobile.

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com.



