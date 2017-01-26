ABoR, CoreLogic and RESO Create Data Feed for Developers

A collaboration between the Austin Board of REALTORS® (ABoR), CoreLogic and the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) has resulted in the creation of a new data feed for developers. The CoreLogic Trestle-powered feed, named the Developer Reference Server, allows developers access to listing data from the ABoR MLS from the previous year, easing their ability to innovate.

“The Developer Reference Server provides a solution that has been needed for years: free and easy access to data that allows for innovative development,” says Tim Dain, ABoR MLS director. “The Austin Board of REALTORS® is a forward-thinking, progressive association and MLS provider, and we’re dedicated to this effort because of the direct benefit to our members, as well as the entire real estate community.”

“This cooperative effort has created a vital new environment that allows developers to easily access housing information based on RESO Standards, streamlining their ability to build new solutions,” says Jeremy Crawford, executive director of RESO. “We are ecstatic at the value this kind of data access means to the future of real estate, as developers large and small have been seeking a solution like this for years. The combination of opening up MLS data access, advanced CoreLogic technology and RESO Standards, to tech innovators of every size truly begins a new chapter in industry innovation that can benefit brokerages, agents, and consumers everywhere.”

“CoreLogic has been a solutions provider to the real estate industry for many years and is a long-time supporter of RESO,” says Chris Bennett, general manager of Real Estate Solutions for CoreLogic. “We are thrilled a premier MLS like ABoR is taking advantage of Trestle to foster the development of exciting new real estate products and technologies.”

“Franchises, vendors and a wide variety of innovative organizations are not provided the same access to MLS data feeds that are provided to brokerages, and that can inhibit the ability to innovate using the latest RESO Data Standards, especially for those entities that develop their own software,” says Alon Chaver, CIO of HomeServices of America. “Offering free access to listing data that is 100 percent RESO compliant will help solve this challenge and allow for the testing and iterations that are needed to drive innovation for the benefit of both the consumer and the industry.”

Developers seeking access to the Developer Reference Server can make a request at reso.org/mls-data-access.

For more information, please visit www.reso.org.

