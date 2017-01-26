Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties Opens New South County Location

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties has opened a new location in South County in St. Louis, the company recently announced. The new location, situated in the Lamplighter Square Shopping Center, will support the company’s growing presence of more than 55 agents and staff in the South County office.



“It’s amazing to see our first office that opened as Prudential Select Properties over 15 years ago and the transition we have made as a company now as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties,” says Maryann Vitale Alles, president and CEO. “We are looking forward to an even brighter future with this new opportunity to help even more St. Louis residents with their buying and selling needs.”

“Here at Select Properties South County, our plan is to take a community approach to the growth of our office and business,” says Duan Lee, broker and manager. “We believe by focusing on what matters most the community in which we serve and our clients, everything else will fall into place.”

The St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony, open to the public, at the office on February 7 at 10 a.m. A small reception will follow.

For more information, please visit www.bhhsselectstl.com.

