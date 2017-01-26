Dotloop Expands Cincinnati Headquarters

Dotloop® is expanding its Cincinnati headquarters to more than double its current size by summer 2017, allowing for growth and hiring, the Zillow Group-owned company recently announced. With the expansion, the company will occupy a total 24,363 square feet.

“We have been at capacity in our current space for a while, and after the acquisition by Zillow Group in 2015, our growth only accelerated,” says Austin Allison, founder and general manager of dotloop. “Expanding our space in Cincinnati allows us to hire more great employees and support our growth.”

The expansion will include new office amenities, including adjustable benching stations, a game room, a lunch room, nursing mother’s rooms, open collaboration workspaces and treadmill desks.

Dotloop has more than 120 employees at its headquarters.

