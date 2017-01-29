Motto Mortgage Hosts First Mortgage Broker, Loan Officer Training Course

Motto Mortgage, the mortgage brokerage franchise member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, is hosting its first mortgage broker and loan officer training course this week in Denver, Colo., the company announced. Mortgage professionals from Motto Mortgage brokerages in Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia will be in attendance.

“We believe borrowers deserve—and should expect—the very best, says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “That’s why we offer extensive training and support to our individual offices. Our goal is to help each Motto Mortgage office deliver the highest quality of service possible.”

The course, Motto 101, helps franchisees set up their brokerages quickly and sharpens the skills of loan originators. Instructors include Morrison, Vice President of Operations Jaime Steinman, Vice President of Education and Training Amy Somerville, expert legal counsel, and mortgage industry education specialist Ginger Bell.

The course will be taught regularly at the Motto Mortgage headquarters in Denver.

