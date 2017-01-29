REALTORÂ® Magazine Seeks Entries for 2017 Volunteering Works Mentoring Program

REALTORSÂ®Â not only help people buy and sell homes; they are also deeply invested in making a difference in their communities. REALTORÂ® Magazine is currently accepting entries for its Volunteering Works Grant and Mentoring Program, which pairs mentors with REALTORSÂ® who want to expand their community service outreach. To be eligible, applicants must be National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) members.

“More than almost any other profession, REALTORSÂ®Â have extraordinary reach into virtually every community in America,” says NAR President William E. Brown. “Many of them volunteer in their communities in addition to their real estate work. NAR is honored to support those volunteers by offering mentoring, guidance and funding.”

Five Volunteering Works recipients will benefit from a year of one-on-one mentoring from a member of the Good Neighbor Society and a $1,000 grant as seed money to help implement improvements in their community program. The Society is comprised of past recipients of REALTORÂ®Â Magazineâ€™s Good Neighbor Award.

The entry deadline isÂ February 28, 2017. For a Volunteering Works entry form, visitÂ www.nar.realtor/gna and click “Nominate.”

