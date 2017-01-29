RESAAS Names Climb Real Estate 2016 Most Innovative Brokerage

Climb Real Estate recently received RESAAS’ Real Estate Rockstar 2016 Most Innovative Brokerage award, the NRT LLC-owned company announced. The award distinguishes Climb Real Estate as a leader in innovation.

“The real estate industry is rapidly shifting and innovation is not just welcome; it’s desperately needed,” says Chris Lim, founder and president of Climb Real Estate. “At Climb, we strive not to merely meet technological needs, but to disrupt the entire end-to-end experience. We are focused on creating a total agent and consumer experience with authenticity, quality and substance.”

“Innovation has always been one of our core values. Own innovation division, Climb Labs, has been the source of so many new ideas, everything from new business processes to innovative marketing campaigns to help our agents work more efficiently,” says Mark Choey, managing director of Climb Labs. “We are extremely humbled and honored to be recognized by REESAS for something at which we work so hard.”



Climb Real Estate also received second place honors for RESAAS’ Branding Rockstar award.

For more information, please visit www.climbsf.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.