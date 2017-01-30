MLSListings, The MLS and Palm Springs Regional MLS Agree to Share Data

MLSListings, The MLS and Palm Springs Regional MLS have agreed to share data, including real-time market statistics and property listings, among their combined 32,000 members and subscribers in the Pacific Coast, Silicon Valley and Southern California. The data share will be implemented fully by summer 2017.

“People move—and even when they don’t, our entire world is a virtual landscape. Real estate should not be technologically stuck in the past. We have worked toward full data share for more than two decades. I am pleased to move forward with our neighbors to the south,” says James Harrison, president and CEO of MLSListings.

“With this new data share program, members of The MLS will have more exposure than ever on their listings, plus they can tap into property information and data from up north,” says Annie Ives, CEO of The MLS. “We are very excited to partner with MLSListings and Palm Springs Regional MLS to provide greater access to real-time data across these major areas in California.”

“We are regularly trying to find ways to increase the sharing of listing data,” says Nicole Jensen, CEO of Palm Springs Regional MLS. “Timely exposure of listings to agents throughout California, specifically through the MLS, is good for agents, brokers, buyers, and sellers. We have been partners with The MLS for more than six years and share our listings through [California Real Estate Technology Services]. This new partnership with MLSListings increases listing exposure for all involved.”

For more information, please visit www.mlslistings.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.