Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands Presence in Southern New Jersey

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added it latest New Jersey-based brokerage, Maturo Realty, Inc., to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Maturo Realty Group, led by broker Renee Cheesman and owner Albert Faiola, will serve Cumberland County, including Vineland, Millville, Buena, Pittsgrove, Deerfield, Franklin and Bridgeton.

“This is a milestone mark for our brokerage as we set the stage for continued success and growth,” says Cheesman. “We are excited to be affiliated with such an iconic and trusted brand that will help bring us to the next level.”

“Albert Faiola, Renee Cheesman and their team operate much like a family—from their unwavering core values, to their support of one another inside and out of the office,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Their commitment to their affiliated agents and customers make them a perfect fit for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, and we’re thrilled to be working together to serve Vineland and its neighboring cities as we continue to expand our network’s footprint in New Jersey.”

Maturo Realty is committed to giving back to the local community. From participating in the Vineland/Millville parade to supporting their local Habitat for Humanity chapter, they intend to become more involved in the Chamber of Commerce and in the revitalization efforts of the Vineland and Millville downtown areas as they expand their business.



For more information, visit www.bhgmaturorealty.com or www.BHGRE.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.