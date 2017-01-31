Do You Really Want It? Price Lowered for Ricky Martin’s Upper East Side Apartment

The list price of Ricky Martin’s Upper East Side apartment, which took the stage in October at $8.4 million, has been lowered to $7.1 million. The 3,147-square-foot unit is at 170 East End Ave., a luxury high-rise involving famed fashion boutique architect Peter Marino, who has conceptualized stores for Calvin Klein, Dior and Louis Vuitton.

Martin’s apartment, 7AB, has four bedrooms—two of which are master suites—and four-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as an open dining and living room with rift-cut white oak parquet floors. The master suites each have a master bath awash in Italian marble, with a shower and soaking tub outfitted with Dornbracht hardware.

The minimalist kitchen, with floor-to-ceiling windows, features sleek Miele, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and Swiss quartzite countertops.

The family-friendly high-rise, which overlooks Carl Schurz Park, the East River and Gracie Mansion—the official residence of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio—has upside, inside out amenities, including a driving range simulator, library, painting room for children, squash court and yoga studio.

Martin bought the apartment for $5.9 million in 2012.

Listed for: $7.1 million

Listed by: Dennis Mangone, Douglas Elliman

