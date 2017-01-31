Weichert Commercial Brokerage Promotes James Sousa to President

Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc. has promoted James Sousa, a 28-year veteran of the real estate industry, to president, the company recently announced. Sousa, most recently manager of Weichert Commercial’s Morris Plains, N.J., office, will be responsible for delivering the company’s overall strategy to serve the needs of commercial real estate clients and customers.

“We are extremely proud to promote Jim to this esteemed position on the Weichert Commercial Brokerage executive team,” says Denise Smith, president of the Affiliated Services Group for the Weichert Family of Companies. “His proven loyalty and dedication to Weichert Commercial over the last 11 years, as well as his interest in helping the company flourish, will help us continue to solidify our leadership position in the commercial real estate marketplace.”

“I am honored to lead the Weichert Commercial Brokerage team,” says Sousa. “Having worked on notable transactions throughout my time with our company, I look forward to enhancing the growth and prosperity of our business, building new relationships, maintaining existing tenant satisfaction, and creating superior and continuous partnerships.”

For more information, please visit www.weichertcommercial.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.