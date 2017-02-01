Motto Mortgage Begins Offering Franchise Opportunities in New York

Motto Mortgage, the mortgage brokerage franchise member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, has begun offering franchise opportunities in New York, the company recently announced. The addition of New York brings the number of states Motto Mortgage franchises are actively being sold in to more than 43.



“Motto Mortgage connects real estate brokerages with autonomous franchised mortgage brokerages,” says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “We’ll streamline the barriers of entry to the mortgage lending industry for New York real estate brokers, ultimately providing more mortgage options to homebuyers and refinancers in the state.”



Motto Mortgage, which officially launched in October 2016, brings more choice and better customer service to consumers. Its loan originators work with real estate agents to help homebuyers obtain the mortgage loans that best fit their individual needs. Homebuyers can work with a real estate agent to find a home, and with a Motto Mortgage loan originator to secure financing, at one location. Motto Mortgage loan originators will not be bound to the products of one specific lender, but will instead have access to competitive loan options from various sources.



For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.

