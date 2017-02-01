NAR Broker Tip of the Month: Keep REALTORÂ® Safety Top of Mind Year-Round

Here are four safety steps from the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) that brokers can use with their agents:

Use NAR’sREALTORÂ® Safety Month presentationÂ for your office training program. Create a company policy that requires all new and potential clients to show identification before they’re shown a property. Download NAR’sagent information,Â agent itinerary, andÂ prospect ID formsÂ and adapt them for use in your offices. Create a customizedOffice Safety Action PlanÂ and review it on a regular basis with agents and staff. This includes a checklist of basic safety procedures that agents should follow. Regularly share NAR safety survey data and infographics with agents during sales meeting to create an open dialog about safety. Sharable content available from NAR includes the2016Â Member Safety Report,Â safety flyers,Â videos, and more.



