Realogy’s Succession Planning Program Graduates Second Class

Thirty-eight future real estate brokerage leaders graduated Realogy’s succession planning program, Ascend: The Executive Leadership ExperienceSM, in January, the company recently announced. The 46-week program, offered exclusively to Realogy Holdings Corp. brand-affiliated brokerage owners, prepares future brokerage leaders in three core areas: Leading Self, Leading Others, and Leading Organizations. This year’s graduates are affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, ERA® and Sotheby’s International Realty®.



“The most important thing that a successful business owner can do is prepare for the next generation of leadership through succession planning,” says Alex Perriello, CEO of Realogy Franchise Group. “Ascend provides an invaluable learning experience featuring instruction from some of the top experts and successful business leaders in our industry.”

“Our Ascend graduates deserve praise for completing this program that will help them grow personally and professionally, while preparing them to lead their businesses to future success,” says Mike Good, executive champion of Ascend.

This year’s graduates join 41 graduates of last year’s inaugural program in the Ascend Alumni Network.

