ERA Real Estate Enters Coachella Valley with New Affiliation

ERA Real Estate has entered the Coachella Valley market with the affiliation of Dune Palm Realty, the company recently announced. The La Quinta, Calif.-based firm, led by David and Laura Gray, will now operate as ERA Dune Palm Realty and server the Coachella Valley.

“Affiliating with ERA Real Estate was critical to enhancing our value proposition and bringing our company to the next level as we look to attract top talent and expand our market presence in the region, particularly to the west toward Palm Springs,” says David Gray. “We are excited to introduce ERA’s Distinctive Properties luxury marketing platform to our clients and expand our listings portfolio, particularly in the area’s growing vacation home market. In addition, we will leverage our ability to provide increased company generated business for our team as we harness the power of the proprietary Zap platform.”

“As a firm equally focused on innovative thinking and creating connections to our diverse community, our culture and values align perfectly with ERA’s unique personality, and we will leverage those synergies to provide our team and our clients with a next-generation experience that will distinguish us in our market,” says Laura Gray.

“With a strong professional background in technology, David Gray represents the next generation of real estate leadership as he develops a team of real estate professionals who complement today’s connected consumer,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “With the commitment David and Laura Gray have made to coaching and professional development, the firm has a great opportunity to leverage ERA’s learning platform to fuel growth for his affiliated sales associates and firm.”



