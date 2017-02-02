Realogy to Develop Integrated Learning Institute for Agent, Broker Productivity

Realogy Holdings Corp. is developing an integrated learning institute for its real estate franchise brands and NRT, its company-owned brokerage business, the company recently announced. The learning institute will operate under the direction of Byron Ellington, the newly-named senior vice president of Learning for Realogy. Ellington, formerly Keller Williams Realty’s chief learning officer, will lead the effort.

“We view learning as a strategic asset, and we are making a strong investment in creating a world-class learning platform across our franchise brands and NRT,” says John Peyton, president and COO, Realogy Franchise Group. “We look forward to Bryon Ellington’s leadership to help guide our learning initiatives in the future.”

“Realogy’s commitment to creating a learning and development center of excellence will help enable our brokerages to enhance their respective agent value propositions and provide their affiliated sales agents and brokerage managers with a competitive edge,” says Ryan Gorman, chief strategy and operating officer, NRT LLC.

Miller Heiman Group, a sales performance company, will collaborate on the development of the institute.

