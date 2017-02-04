Your Place: Warming Up a Chilly Crawl Space

(TNS)—Q: What is the best way to heat the crawl space under my first floor? The house is very old and has a dirt floor about three feet under the flooring, and the walls are stone. Total size is 15-feet-by-20-feet.

There is a basement that is also cold. There is a small opening from the basement into the crawl space.

I was going to have an electric baseboard unit added to each space, but thought I would check to see what you recommend.

A: ‘Very expensive to operate’ is my first thought about such units.

I was reading a very interesting article at Green Energy-Efficient Homes that addresses your situation, and I would recommend that you look at it, too, before you take any action. Go to www.green-energy-efficient-homes.com/crawl-space-heater.html.

