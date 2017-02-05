Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Welcomes Real Estate Team

The East Prince William, Va.-based Baker, Gracie, Herndon team has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in the Mid-Atlantic region, the company recently announced. The team is led by Sue Baker, a 29-year industry veteran.

“Sue and her team share our commitment to excellence and are dedicated to upholding our core values of trust, integrity and professionalism,” says PenFed Realty Senior Vice President Judy Rudat. “Their track record for success, immense knowledge of the local real estate market and service-driven philosophy align perfectly with our company values.”

“We wanted to recapture the joy and passion of working in real estate,” says Baker. “PenFed Realty rolled out the red carpet for us. I’m excited to take my business to the next level with this phenomenal growth company.”

Associate Broker Candy Gracie echoed Baker’s sentiment, saying she wanted to make the move so that “I could make solid business decisions based on the best interests of my clients. I feel that the opportunity to do that is here at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty.”

“I saw this change as more than a move,” says Rock Herndon, team member. “It’s about values, trust, customer services and continued, free one-on-one training—and it comes with a welcoming office environment and managing broker who actively supports our business growth. These are the characteristics we need for our clients who are making the single, biggest financial investment they’ll ever make in buying a home.”

For more information, please visit PenFedRealty.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.