Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ® Acquires Coldwell Banker First National, REALTORSÂ®

Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ® has acquired San Marcos, Texas-based Coldwell Banker First National, REALTORSÂ®, the company recently announced. Coldwell Banker First National, founded in 1978, is led by broker/owner Diane Sanders.

“I am very excited about this expansion of our company!” says Leesa Harper-Rispoli, president of Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper REALTORSÂ®. “In today’s fast-moving world of real estate, it is crucial to be aware of every opportunity to better serve our clients and customers. Our service area will now include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Boerne, Bandera, Kerrville, Fredericksburg, and the surrounding areas.”

“We want to assure everyone that while we continue to grow and expand to more Texas communities, our gold standard of service will not waiver,” says D’Ann Harper, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ®. “This will enable us to serve more Texas homeowners and sellers with the same high-quality professional service they have known and trusted over the years.”

“I am excited to see D’Ann and Leesa take the reins of the company we built and continue to cultivate it into a successful future,” says Sanders. “This merger comes with the working knowledge-base built by both company owners and will prove to be the foundation and strength of our growth.”

For more information, please visit cbharper.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.