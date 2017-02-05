Engel & VÃ¶lkers Opens Long Beach Shops

Engel & VÃ¶lkers recently opened two shops in Long Beach, Calif., the company recently announced. The shops, led by Paul Benson, Scott Hamilton and Dougan Jones, are located at the center of Belmont Shores and on Pine Avenue.



“Long Beach is a key market along the coast in between our West Los Angeles locations and our Newport Beach shops,” says Benson. “We are proud to partner with Scott and his team, who have been market leaders in the new-home development segment of the Long Beach market. This is a natural fit for both our groups.”

“This is a fantastic start to the new year for us,” says Engel & VÃ¶lkers California President and CEO Mathias Bode. “I am extremely proud of our continued success as a company and commend our incredible teams for constantly excelling in providing a first-rate real estate experience to our expanding clientele.”

For more information, please visit www.evusa.com.



