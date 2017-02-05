ERA Real Estate Expands Colorado Presence with New Affiliation

ERA Real Estate has expanded its Colorado presence with the affiliation of New Age Real Estate, the company recently announced. The Centennial, Colo.-based firm, led by broker/owner Daren Roberts, will now operate as ERA New Age, serving the Greater Denver Metro Area, surrounding Front Range region and Aspen.

“I’ve enjoyed building my company and creating viable opportunities for our team as we have earned a reputation for service above all else,” says Roberts. “Aligning with ERA Real Estate signals to the market our intention to grow by extending our lines of business, attracting top talent and harnessing the power of ERA’s comprehensive suite of marketing and learning tools to fuel our business.”

“The addition of ERA New Age Real Estate strengthens the brand’s presence in the Mountain region and creates a contiguous service area along Interstate 25 that supports regional referrals,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Leveraging his in-depth knowledge of housing gleaned from years of varied experience including new-home construction, home renovation and property management, Daren Roberts has created a successful business model in the highly desirable Denver market. His sincere and authentic brand of leadership aligns well with ERA’s core values, making the firm a great fit with the ERA network.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.



