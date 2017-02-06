Coldwell Banker Acquires Organic Realty

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has acquired the assets of Chicago, Ill.-based Organic Realty, the NRT LLC company recently announced. Organic Realty sales associates will conduct business from Coldwell Banker’s existing Edgebrook office. The firm’s former owners, BJ Tregoning and Rich Mell, will continue on as sales associates.

“This acquisition provides us with a key opportunity to further expand our sales efforts to clients across Northwest Chicago and beyond,” says Fran Broude, president and COO of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Chicago. “Organic Realty brings to our company an innovative vision and a seasoned group of highly productive professionals. We’re thrilled to gain their expertise as we look to further enhance our customer real estate experience.”

“Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is widely known as a trusted leader and innovator within real estate,” says Tregoning.

“We couldn’t be happier for our independent sales associates to now have access to a more comprehensive marketing value proposition, as well as the education and leadership guidance necessary to take their business to new heights,” says Mell.

