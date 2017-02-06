Motto Mortgage Begins Offering Franchise Opportunities in California

Motto Mortgage, the mortgage brokerage franchise member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, has begun offering franchise opportunities in California. The addition of California brings the number of states Motto Mortgage franchise are actively being sold in to more than 44.

“California has tremendous growth potential for Motto Mortgage,” says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “Our team has the experience and diverse knowledge needed to train and educate mortgage brokers and loan officers in the state so that they are successful. It’s a very exciting time for all of us at Motto Mortgage.”

Motto Mortgage, which officially launched in October 2016, brings more choice and better customer service to consumers. Its loan originators work with real estate agents to help homebuyers obtain the mortgage loans that best fit their individual needs. Homebuyers can work with a real estate agent to find a home, and with a Motto Mortgage loan originator to secure financing, at one location. Motto Mortgage loan originators will not be bound to the products of one specific lender, but will instead have access to competitive loan options from various sources.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.

