This Majestic Oceanfront Home on Hawaii’s Big Island Is What Dreams Are Made Of

The Honuala’i Estate is a majestic oceanfront residence comprised of 1.16 acres with approximately 450 feet of prime ocean frontage on the Kohala Coast. Located near several world class beaches on the Big Island of Hawaii, the home boasts 7,744 of square feet inside, six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, and views that’ll take your breath away.

Every fine detail of this property is sophisticated, timeless, and epitomizes Hawaiian style. Included in its expansive interior is an office, expanded enclosed garage, covered lanais and private patios of over 11,000 square feet. Its new owners can enjoy the beauty of ocean life by snorkeling from a little beach right out front.

This residence is one of the only resort-zoned properties in the area and great for entertaining guests and coordinating special events. Visitors are greeted with grand double gates that open to a beautifully manicured landscaped turnabout circle drive. They can enjoy water features, vaulted ceilings, a zen garden and fireplace as they enter the home, with a backdrop of endless views across the expansive swimming pool that disappear into the Pacific.

The historical home and its surrounding area blends luxurious privacy with the classic lifestyle of Hawaii.

Listed by: Carrie Nicholson, Hawaii Life One

Listed for: $23 million

















Honuala’i Estate from HL1-Big Island on Vimeo

