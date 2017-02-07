Motto Mortgage Sets Out on Four-State Informational Tour for Brokers

Motto Franchising, LLC, franchisor of Motto Mortgage, the mortgage brokerage franchise member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, has begun a four-state informational tour for real estate brokers, the company recently announced. The free, 90-minute sessions outline the brand’s strategy and value proposition. The tour stopped in Iselin, N.J. on February 6 and King of Prussia, Pa. on February 7, and will stop in Bethesda, Md. on February 8 and Fairfax, Va. on February 9.

“Motto Mortgage is a game-changer for the real estate and mortgage industries,” says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “A Motto Mortgage franchise enables real estate brokers to widen their value proposition, extend their services and strengthen their competitive position. It’s an exciting concept, and we’re looking forward to showing brokers the opportunities it creates.”

Motto Mortgage, which officially launched in October 2016, brings more choice and better customer service to consumers. Its loan originators work with real estate agents to help homebuyers obtain the mortgage loans that best fit their individual needs. Homebuyers can work with a real estate agent to find a home, and with a Motto Mortgage loan originator to secure financing, at one location. Motto Mortgage loan originators will not be bound to the products of one specific lender, but will instead have access to competitive loan options from various sources.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.