Training Magazine Ranks Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ® No. 3 in ‘Top 125’

Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ® (LeadingRE) has been named No. 3 in the annual Top 125 ranking by Training Magazine, the company recently announced, up from No. 9 in 2016 and No. 64 in 2015. The ranking recognizes LeadingRE’s development programs, including the Institute 24/7 online learning platform; specialized programs, including the MAESTRO Leadership Certification; and conferences and events.

“As an organization, the value we place on learning cannot be overstated, so achieving this ranking in just a few years of participating is incredibly gratifying,” says LeadingRE President and CEO Pam O’Connor. “Each year we develop new programs that raise the standard of excellence for our 550-plus brokerage firms and their 128,000 sales associates, as well as our own corporate team in Chicago, London, Singapore and field offices around the world.”

LeadingRE’s learning programs are led by Vice President of Talent Development Barbara Wichman, Executive Director of Institute Content Cecelia Chott, and Chief Learning Officer Mike Staver



LeadingRE was one of only two residential brokerage companies recognized in the ranking.

For more information, please visit LeadingRE.com.

