VScreen Launches Hyper-Local Real Estate Community Videos

VScreen has launched Community Videos, hyper-local lifestyle videos showcasing an area’s commute times, demographics, things to do, weather, Yelp reviews, and more, all branded to the real estate broker and/or personalized to their agents, the company recently announced. Community Videos include clickable calls-to-action for lead capture, as well as social media sharing capability.

“Localized content, and specifically Community Videos, are a key component of most brokerage and agent online marketing strategies,” says VScreen CEO Stephen Schweickart. “Producing Community Videos in a professional, timely and cost-effective way can be incredibly challenging for those that need to focus on just selling real estate. Our solution is the easy answer to meeting the consumer’s expectation of high-quality neighborhood video content while simultaneously positioning the broker and/or agent as the local go-to expert. We’ve also eliminated the need for brokers to have to go back and re-edit their videos when things change locally, since our content and data is automatically updated and always kept current.”

Pricing starts at $19 per month per video, with localized packages including up to 50 Community Videos per city.

For more information, please visit www.vscreen.com/community.

