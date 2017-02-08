AREAA Releases Statement on Travel Ban

Editor’s Note: The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) recently released a statement regarding President Trump’s executive order banning immigration and travel from certain nations. The full statement is below.

AREAA expresses concern about the executive order banning travel and immigration from certain nations, and the halting of the resettlement of refugees. As an organization with members from all ethnic backgrounds, nationalities, and religions, we recognize and cherish the incredible cultural and economic contributions made by immigrants that have helped shape our nation into what it is today.

Many in the AREAA family came here as immigrants, as did nearly 70 percent of all Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States. Through the process of obtaining a permanent resident status also known as a green card, and ultimately being naturalized citizens, a large number of our members have relinquished their citizenship to their country of birth to embrace their new home. As a community of immigrants with a strong propensity for high financial achievement and homeownership, our organization knows firsthand the value and economic benefits that immigrants bring to this country.

AREAA believes in effective, safe, and fair immigration policies that adhere to, and abide by, our Constitution. We welcome those who seek better lives and opportunity, who seek to escape violence and tyranny, and who believe in the American Dream. Immigration supports robust economies and has shown to create vibrant communities through homeownership, the reinvigoration of blighted neighborhoods and the creation of jobs. We believe in thorough vetting of all people who are trying to enter and live in the US, as long as our Constitutional rights are preserved and upheld.

For more information, please visit www.areaa.org.



