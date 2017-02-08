Bel Air Buys: The Most Expensive U.S. Listing, Moat and Heli-Pad Included

While the White House may be the most expensive fake home listing, this listing for a newly built Bel Air estate takes the cake for the priciest pad at a shocking $250 million.

With its own heli-pad and a 12-car garage, this space looks more like a mod office complex than a private dwelling. Some of its lux amenities include: a moat (?!), an arcade with a wall of candy dispensers, a four-lane bowling alley, an 85-foot Italian glass infinity pool fitted with a hydraulic theater-sized movie screen, and a 40-seat, James Bond-themed home cinema.

Located in Bel Air (where else?), the 38,000-square-foot property features 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, five bars and three kitchens. More bars than kitchens? We like that style.

Listed for: $250 million

Listed by: Rayni Williams

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.



This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. Visit the blog daily for housing and real estate tips and trends. Like Housecall on Facebook and follow @HousecallBlog on Twitter.