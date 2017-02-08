Why You Should Stay at Home This Valentineâ€™s Day

Whether youâ€™ve been married for 20 years or are in a fresh relationship, thereâ€™s no need to go out to an over-crowded, over-priced restaurant for Valentineâ€™s Day. Instead, create a romantic space right at home. Not only will this save you time and money, but you will be thoughtfully curating your space â€“ isnâ€™t that romantic?

Mood lighting. Dim the lights to transform your space and create soft shadows. If you donâ€™t have a dimmer system, simply stage some well-placed accent lights and turn off the overhead glare.

Sweet smells. There is no need to light a synthetic candle or throw cookies in the oven. Simple fresh cut flowers will do the trick. Whether your partner lives with you or is coming by for the evening, place fragrant fresh flowers around to create a sweet-smelling space for them to enter.

Lush fabrics. From a soft table cloth for dinner to a new set of sheets, activate every sense by upgrading your fabric selection.

Rearrange the furniture. If youâ€™re serving dinner, rearrange your furniture so when your date arrives, it feels as if theyâ€™re somewhere new. Set up a bistro table in the living room or slide out your coffee table and add comfy floor pillows for floor-side seating.

