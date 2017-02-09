Halstead CEO Diane Ramirez Named ‘Real Estate Person of the Year’

Halstead Property CEO and Chair Diane M. Ramirez has been named the 2016 Real Estate Person of the Year by The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), the company recently announced. The recognition, bestowed in January at a dinner in Manhattan, acknowledges achievements within the real estate industry.

“The Institute of Real Estate Management does incredible work and is an amazing source for knowledge, advocacy and networking for the real estate community,” said Ramirez. “It is a true honor to be the recipient of this year’s Real Estate Person of the Year award.”



