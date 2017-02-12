Quicken Loans Names New CEO

Quicken Loans has promoted president and CMO Jay Farner to the position of CEO, the company recently announced. Bill Emerson, CEO prior to Farner’s appointment, has been promoted to vice chairman of Quicken Loans parent company Rock Holdings. Chief Economist Bob Walters has been promoted to president and COO.



“For nearly all of Quicken Loans’ 31-year history, Bill, Jay and Bob have been at the forefront, driving our strategy and culture,” says Dan Gilbert, chairman and founder of Quicken Loans. “Their passion and absolute dedication to growing our team members has been instrumental in our company becoming the leader in technology, innovation and client service.”

Farner, who has been with Quicken for 21 years, will be responsible for expanding the company’s leadership position in the FinTech space. Emerson, who has been with Quicken for 24 years, will advocate for the mortgage industry and lead the growth of the culture across the company’s portfolio. Walters, who has been with Quicken for 20 years, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the business, as well as continue to serve as chief economist.



