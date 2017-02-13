RE/MAX Website Traffic Tops Competitors

Remax.com earned the highest home shopper traffic of all the national real estate franchise websites in 2016 based on Hitwise data, with over 77 million visits, RE/MAX recently announced. The total traffic—up 28 percent from 2015—was more than the next two competitors combined.

“Remax.com continues to dominate its national franchise competitors in the number of annual visits from home shoppers,” says Adam Contos, COO of RE/MAX, LLC. “RE/MAX regularly enhances the customer experience on remax.com and expands valuable tools for our agents. Our site gives consumers the most accurate and timely data available and is one of many reasons why remax.com is the online leader.”

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

