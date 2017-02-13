Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Adds 53 Offices in 2016

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. added 53 new offices in 2016, expanding the company’s franchise footprint to 340 offices in 39 states, the company recently announced. Its growth occurred mostly in the Midwest and South, with Illinois adding eight offices and Georgia adding four, as well as in the Pacific Northwest and Southern California regions.

“It’s exciting to see the Weichert franchise network continue to grow across the country at such a rapid pace,” says Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Our continued growth is rooted, in part, by the amazing marketing support and management systems we can provide new affiliates to help them capture a larger share of their local real estate market.”

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

