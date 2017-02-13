Zillow Group Appoints April Underwood to Board of Directors

Zillow Group has appointed April Underwood, vice president of Product at Slack, to the company’s board of directors, the company recently announced.

“April is widely recognized as an outstanding leader in the technology community,” says Rich Barton, Zillow Group co-founder and executive chairman. “Her extensive experience and unique perspective in technology product development, engineering, innovation and consumer engagement, as well as her deep understanding of the mobile and internet industries, will be a significant asset to Zillow Group’s Board of Directors. We are thrilled that she has agreed to join and I look forward to her contributions toward Zillow Group’s long-term success.”

“I have long been inspired by Zillow Group’s mission to build the largest, most trusted and vibrant home-related marketplace in the world. I am honored to join the Board of Directors,” says Underwood, a founding member of #Angels, a woman-owned and -operated angel investing group for technology startups. “Zillow Group’s people, culture, brands and partnerships are impressive and I look forward to working closely with Rich, Spencer and the other board members to help support the company’s continued success.”

Prior to her role with Slack, Underwood was director of Product at Twitter.

