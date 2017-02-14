The Key to a Successful Sale

How can real estate professionals help protect their clients throughout a transaction? The answer is not only simple, but a no-brainer: home warranties.

Denise Canacci Walters, a REALTOR® with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in New Castle, Pa., quickly realized just how valuable a home warranty can be for buyers and sellers alike. “I always explain the benefits of a home warranty when I list properties and how it could save the seller from unexpected repair costs,” says Canacci Walters. “Most buyer’s agents recommend asking for a home warranty anyway, so when sellers put it on in the beginning, they’re getting the benefit of having coverage, too.”

Many Howard Hanna clients utilize HSA home warranties, which serve as a safety net in case something goes awry with covered home system components or appliances before closing. For Canacci Walters, who closes approximately 90 transactions per year, HSA has always backed its product and risen to any occasion for her clients.

“What really sets HSA apart is the high level of customer service. When people talk about home warranties, it’s always a complaint that when making a service request, you might not get results, or they’re trying not to cover things. That’s not been my clients’ experience with HSA Home Warranty,” says Canacci Walters. “If my client has an issue, the team at HSA is both supportive and helpful in getting things taken care of that should be taken care of.”

When Canacci Walters first started with Howard Hanna, HSA’s now-Divisional Vice President Greg Long helped get her and other agents up to speed, coming into the office to help with training and to update the Howard Hanna team on the product. Today, the support team has expanded to include Regional Director Nichole Taylor and Territory Manager Joel Bolinger, who are available 24/7.

“They get back to the client promptly and do their best to take care of the problem,” says Canacci Walters. “If a client is having trouble getting through, they’ll put the claim in for them.”

Canacci Walters points to one experience where HSA recently saved the day. A home inspection revealed $600 worth of gas leaks, a furnace that had a cracked heat exchanger and an old stove in the home that wasn’t working properly. Thanks to the home warranty policy, the homeowner was provided coverage to assist in repairing the gas leaks and replacing both appliances.

“If there hadn’t been a home warranty, the transaction would’ve fallen through,” says Canacci Walters.

With a support team she and her clients can trust—and a product that’s ready to serve—Walters and her clients can rest assured that their homes are protected, and that closing day remains a success.



