Long & Foster Welcomes The Lise Howe Group

The Lise Howe Group has joined Long & Foster Real Estate in the Bethesda, Md., metropolitan area, the company recently announced. The group, led by founder Lise Howe, has over 30 years of experience.

“The Lise Howe Group has built a dominant real estate business in the greater Washington area, and we are honored that they have chosen to join our leading brokerage,” says Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Lise and her team exemplify our corporate values of trust, family and excellence in their real estate business, and like Long & Foster, they’re committed to providing their clients everything they need on their journeys home.”



“We’re excited to become part of the Long & Foster team and benefit from its tremendous brand value, as well as the numerous marketing and technology programs it has to offer—including Long & Foster’s exclusive relationship with Christie’s International Real Estate,” says Howe. “Not only does Long & Foster have exceptional programs for individuals in the luxury real estate market, but also the company’s top-of-the-line systems and tools will help our group to create an exceptional level of service for our clients.”

Howe and group member David Wagner are both active in their local community, donating to and/or volunteering with several organizations, including Heifer International, the Washington and Montgomery County Human Society, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

