Luxury Portfolio International Forecasts Global Real Estate Outlook in Latest Magazine

Luxury Portfolio International® has forecasted a global real estate outlook in the latest issue of its biannual magazine, with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® Chief Economist Marci Rossell sharing insight, the luxury real estate network recently announced. The magazine is currently available online here, and will be available soon on newsstands in more than 60 countries.

“Luxury real estate is a passion, a lifestyle, an investment, and ultimately a reward for your hard work,” says Luxury Portfolio President Paul Boomsma. “Whether you prefer a private villa with breathtaking waterfront views or a modern condo with sleek, minimalist lines throughout, home reflects your personal goals and is a place to absorb time with your loved ones. From our alluring selection of properties to the latest luxury trends, our readers stay current with the affluent lifestyle.”

In addition to the forecast, the issue features several luxury properties: former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan’s Colorado home; a Montecito, Calif., estate; Villa Ca’ Dei Leoni in Lake Como, Italy; and Villa Malisa in Phuket, Thailand. The issue also includes the best Poké spots in the world, a review of current activity in a selection of wine regions, trends in the luxury electric car space, and more.

For more information, please visit LuxuryPortfolio.com.



