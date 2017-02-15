X
NAR Tech Edge Events Begin in March

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR)’ Tech Edge one-day conference series begins in March 2017, with several presenters scheduled to participate, the organization recently announced. NAR’s Tech Edge events offer REALTORS® insight on topics including mobile marketing, online reputation management, social media, and more.

“NAR Tech Edge introduces REALTORS® to the latest technology trends that can help grow their business and better serve their clients,” says NAR President Bill Brown. “These one-day, high energy conferences are a wonderful opportunity for REALTORS® who are eager to expand their understanding and use of the most current web-based and mobile technologies.”

Presenters and speakers include:

  • Bill Lublin, REALTOR®, CEO of CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold and the Social Media Marketing Institute
  • Nobu Hata, Director of Member Engagement for NAR
  • Amy Chorew, REALTOR®, Vice President of Learning at Better Homes & Gardense Real Estate
  • Jeff Lobb, Founder and CEO, SparkTank Media

The 2017 Tech Edge events schedule:

  • March: Pembroke, Mass.
  • April: Billings, Mont.; San Jose, Calif.
  • May: Tulsa, Okla.
  • June: White Plains, N.Y.
  • July: Tampa, Fla.
  • September: Parsippany, N.J.
  • October: Albuquerque, N.M.
  • November: Baton Rouge, La.

For more information, or to register for an event, please visit www.nartechedge.com.

