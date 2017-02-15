NAR Tech Edge Events Begin in March

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR)’ Tech Edge one-day conference series begins in March 2017, with several presenters scheduled to participate, the organization recently announced. NAR’s Tech Edge events offer REALTORS® insight on topics including mobile marketing, online reputation management, social media, and more.

“NAR Tech Edge introduces REALTORS® to the latest technology trends that can help grow their business and better serve their clients,” says NAR President Bill Brown. “These one-day, high energy conferences are a wonderful opportunity for REALTORS® who are eager to expand their understanding and use of the most current web-based and mobile technologies.”

Presenters and speakers include:

Bill Lublin , REALTOR®, CEO of CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold and the Social Media Marketing Institute

, REALTOR®, CEO of CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold and the Social Media Marketing Institute Nobu Hata , Director of Member Engagement for NAR

, Director of Member Engagement for NAR Amy Chorew , REALTOR®, Vice President of Learning at Better Homes & Gardense Real Estate

, REALTOR®, Vice President of Learning at Better Homes & Gardense Real Estate Jeff Lobb, Founder and CEO, SparkTank Media

The 2017 Tech Edge events schedule:

March: Pembroke, Mass.

April: Billings, Mont.; San Jose, Calif.

May: Tulsa, Okla.

June: White Plains, N.Y.

July: Tampa, Fla.

September: Parsippany, N.J.

October: Albuquerque, N.M.

November: Baton Rouge, La.

For more information, or to register for an event, please visit www.nartechedge.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.