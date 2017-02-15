Realtor.com Integrates iMessage, Reaction Stickers into iOS App

Realtor.com® has integrated iMessage into its iOS mobile app, allowing users to discover, customize and share home listings through iMessage, the News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc.-operated company recently announced. The integration gives users the ability to use reaction stickers to share their thoughts on listings.

“Today’s homebuyers, especially millennials who make up the largest homebuyer segment, are used to searching and communicating on the go,” says Nate Johnson, CMO at realtor.com. “Our iMessage app was designed with this way of communicating in mind, making it simple to share photos and listing information of for-sale and for-rent homes instantaneously within an iMessage conversation. We’ve made the process even more fun and collaborative by giving users the option to call out what they like about the home by adding reaction stickers.”

With the new integration, users can:

Search for home listings they recently viewed and/or saved on thecom iOS mobile app, and discover nearby properties

Preview basic information about a home, such as price data, the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and square footage

Add a reaction sticker with the phrases “Love It!” “Let’s go see it!” “What do you think?” “Love the kitchen!” “Nice bathroom!” or “Has a pool!” to a home listing, or a specific photo within a home listing

Send off to the recipient as an iMessage

Once a listing is shared via iMessage, individuals in the conversation can view basic information about a listing, or tap the listing to view more property information in the realtor.com app. If they do not have the app, they will be prompted to download the app in the App Store.

The realtor.com app can be downloaded for free from the App Store here; the realtor.com app for iMessage can be downloaded (iOS 10 and above) here.

