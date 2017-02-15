Weichert Commercial Brokerage Launches Investment Division

Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc. has launched the Weichert Commercial Brokerage Investment Division, the company recently announced. The new division will assist investor clients with property selection, acquisition, tenant lease negotiations and sophisticated disposition strategies. Larry Conway has also been hired as vice president at the company.

“This new division of Weichert Commercial Brokerage was designed specifically to support people and companies seeking to invest in commercial real estate,” says James Sousa, president. “Investors have unique needs, which we can now better address through our devoted Investment Division. We look forward to helping our clients identify the best real estate opportunities to maximize their investments.”

“I am excited to join the Weichert Family of Companies,” says Conway. “Because of the company’s experience, dedication and innovation, Weichert Commercial remains at the forefront of a competitive industry, and I look forward to utilizing every tool available to provide my investor clients with exceptional returns.”

The Weichert Commercial Brokerage Investment Division features an extensive database of investors and properties, which allows it to match buyers with the best possible opportunities. After identifying the long-term goals of its individual investor, institutional investor and real estate investment trust (REIT) clients, the company will recommend suitable options, including apartment, hotel, multi-use asset, office, industrial, retail and corporate headquarters properties.

For more information, please visit www.weichertcommercial.com.

