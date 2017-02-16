ERA Real Estate Enters Visalia, Calif. with New Affiliation

ERA Real Estate has entered the Visalia, Calif., market with the affiliation of The Hector Martinez Real Estate Team, the company recently announced. The Visalia-based team, led by broker/owner Hector Martinez, will now operate as ERA Valley Pro Realty.

“In order to sustain the level of growth we had achieved over the last few years, our team needed a level of support that would allow us to spend more time on our core business,” says Martinez, an active board member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ (NAHREP) Fresno/Madera chapter. “ERA’s comprehensive technology solutions and marketing programs complement our existing structure, increasing efficiencies and fueling future growth as we look to expand our presence in the region.”

“Drawing on extensive experience as a top-producing sales professional and team leader, Hector Martinez is launching the next phase of his career as he establishes his own company under the ERA banner,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “As a driven visionary who is not afraid to think differently about the business of real estate, Hector Martinez represents the next generation of our industry and will play a key role in expanding ERA’s presence in this new market.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.



