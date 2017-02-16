Motto Mortgage to Host West Coast Informational Tour

Motto Franchising, LLC, franchisor of Motto Mortgage, the mortgage brokerage franchise member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, will host an informational tour the week of Feb. 20, 2017 in Arizona, California and Washington, the company recently announced. The free, 90-minute sessions are open to all real estate and mortgage industry professionals interested in learning more about Motto Mortgage.

“Motto Mortgage is the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States,” says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “Our team is hitting the road again to educate real estate brokers on our unique brokerage model and the opportunities it brings. We offer franchisees tools and resources every step of the way as they open their new offices.”

The schedule of sessions will be as follows:

Monday, Feb. 20: Phoenix, Ariz.

Hyatt Regency Phoenix

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Garden Grove, Calif.

Hyatt Regency Orange County

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Seattle, Wash.

Seattle Airport Marriott

Registration for the sessions is open online.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.



