Halstead Property Ranked No. 1 Real Estate Corporate Donor in NYC Coat Drive

Halstead Property ranked as the No. 1 real estate corporate donor and No. 2 corporate donor overall in the annual New York Cares 2016 Coat Drive, donating 3,500 coats through its Helping Hands initiative in its Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens offices, the company recently announced.

“With so many in need of a warm coat this winter, it is amazing that we can unite in this effort to make such a real and tangibly positive impact,” says Sara Rotter, executive director of Sales for Halstead’s Village and SoHo offices. “I’m incredibly proud of our agents for all their hard work and dedication in consistently devoting their time to helping make our community a better place.”

Rotter co-leads Halstead Helping Hands with John Wollberg, the company’s executive vice president and managing director, and Trish Martin, managing director of Sales for Halstead’s Brooklyn offices.

The company gathered coats by placing donation boxes in the majority of its storefront offices, managed buildings and residential buildings throughout the city, as well as creating a targeted email campaign to agents and their customers and distributing building postcards to encourage residents to donate. Halstead partnered with Scanio Movers to coordinate pickups of the coats.

For more information, please visit www.halstead.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.