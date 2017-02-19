VScreen Appoints New CIO and VP of Industry Relations

VScreen has appointed Travis Saxton as CIO and vice president of Industry Relations, the company recently announced. Saxton will be responsible for developing the company’s growing portfolio of large brokerages and national accounts, as well as bringing the company to the forefront of thought leadership within the real estate industry.

“Travis’ extensive experience and industry knowledge makes him a key addition to the VScreen family,” says Stephen Schweickart, CEO. “His appointment is a testament to our continued commitment to be the leading video company in real estate. Our latest video solutions and increasing customer demand led us to strategically look for a CIO that would fit within our ethos of innovation and exceptional service. We were very fortunate to find someone of Travis’ caliber to fill this role, and I’m confident that he will play a key part in providing and implementing high quality video solutions for our clients.”

“I am excited to start a new adventure with VScreen, and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive video content suite,” says Saxton. “I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality service. I’m also very passionate about the real estate industry, where I will continue developing strong thought leadership and speak at events across the country.”

For more information, please visit www.vscreen.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.